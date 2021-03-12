Caddo Parish man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 44-year-old James Coleman, of Ringgold, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 11 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Coleman was involved in a drug trafficking organization that was selling illegal narcotics and was charged in a federal indictment with drug offenses. The investigation that led to these charges began in Jan. 2017.

Law enforcement agents learned that Coleman and others were distributing and possessing methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Their investigation revealed that Coleman purchased illegal drugs from other co-conspirators and then distributed them to various people in and around the Ringgold area.

During the investigation, law enforcement agents obtained authority to intercept phone calls on a cell phone belonging to a co-defendant. On several occasions, agents intercepted phone calls wherein Coleman discussed drug trafficking.

Agents also conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from Coleman between Jan. 2017 and June 2018. Each purchase took place in the Ringgold area and was video and audio recorded.

The drugs purchased during the controlled buys were sent to the lab for analysis and it was determined that Coleman sold 9.3 grams of crack cocaine and 125.74 grams of pure methamphetamine.