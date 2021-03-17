Caddo Parish man wanted for a crime in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help tracking down a Caddo Parish man wanted for a crime in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Curtis Michael Loftin is wanted for Contractor Misapplication of Payments.

Loftin is from the Shreveport/Caddo area but is known for contract work across DeSoto Parish as well.

Loftin is described as a white male, standing 6’3″ tall and weighing 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on where Loftin may be is urged to call DPSO at (318) 872-3956.

You can also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website. These options can be found in the “Submit A Tip” feature.

