Caddo Parish teacher placed on leave, accused of assaulting first-grade student

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teacher in Caddo Parish has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she assaulted a first-grade student last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 66-year-old Melody Moffett, who was a first-grade teacher at Judson Elementary, was arrested on Tuesday, April 20 for simple battery after her students accused her of assaulting a classmate of theirs.

Cara Collins, a spokesperson for the family of the first-grade victim, says two students were going back and forth and Moffett pushed one of them.

“She pushed him…Like got in his face in and you know she pushed him,” said Collins.

“The mom is emotional, she’s upset, it’s a traumatic thing that happened.”

Collins says Moffett failed to immediately report an incident where she caused physical harm to a child, and the incident wasn’t reported until the student and his classmates told their parents. Moffett apologized to the family of the child afterward but Collins says the damage had already been done.

The Caddo Parish School Board released a statement Thursday in regard to the incident between Moffett and the first-grade student.

“The district is aware of a staff member recently arrested following an incident on one of our elementary campuses.” “That employee has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation. While Louisiana state law prohibits Caddo Schools from commenting on individual employees and personnel matters, Caddo believes the safety of every student is of the utmost importance. More importantly, the district does not condone any behavior in which a child may be harmed or put in danger.“ Caddo Parish School Board

Collins says the parents still want more action, and they want stricter policies in place in Caddo Parish Schools when it comes to reporting incidents with students.

“As far as this particular student and these parents they want justice, they want her to be removed, they don’t want to give her the ability to teach students anymore and they want her licenses taken away,” said Collins.

The incident is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.