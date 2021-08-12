Caddo school on lockdown after shooting leaves 3 men wounded in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood

Shreveport police are on the scene and a school is on lockdown after a shooting left three men wounded in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victims were found by officers responding to reports of multiple shots fired at a home in the 400 block of West 64th Street near Caddo Middle Career and Technology. Students who were inside the school at the time remain in lockdown until first responders can clear the scene.

According to SPD, the victims were shot multiple times and taken to the Oschner LSU Health Shreveport, but were alert and talking at the scene. Two of them are believed to have suffered life-threatening wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.