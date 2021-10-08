Caddo schools seek to reassure parents after robbery, threat incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish school district on Friday sought to reassure parents and thanked law enforcement for their quick work this week in their investigations of a robbery on one campus and a threat at another that turned out not to be credible.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, around noon Thursday deputies were notified about a robbery on the Captain Shreve High School campus the day before. Deputies conducted a sweep of the campus and both teens involved are booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree robbery.

Caddo Parish school officials released the following statement about the incident:

“Caddo Schools is thankful for the efforts of law enforcement and our school administration to investigate allegations of a robbery occurring on a school campus and quickly discipline those involved. It is imperative for students and staff to say something any time they see something suspicious in order for our schools to be the safest environments they can be. Our district will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement to maintain a police presence on campuses and deploy numerous security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff alike.”

School representatives also said that a message written in a bathroom stall at Donnie Bickham Middle School is spreading on social media amid rumors it may have been a threat of a shooting, or a gun being found on campus. They say the writing, “10-8-21 Be Ready” had no information about any particular threat and that the various allegations that have been circulating online are untrue.

In a desire to clear up misunderstandings and reassure parents Caddo Schools released this statement about the message:

“A nondescript message was left in a bathroom stall at Donnie Bickham Middle School which referenced today’s date. Upon administration learning of the writing, an investigation was immediately launched by the school as well as law enforcement. While the writing was determined to not be a credible threat, additional Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the campus today out of an abundance of caution and a thorough search of the campus did take place with no findings. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority and we will continue to investigate any threat and hold accountable those responsible.”