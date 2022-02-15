SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Narcotics officers for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Unit have arrested a man after seizing drugs and several items during a drug bust on Feb. 11.

According to deputies, Eric Robinson was arrested after a warrant was executed on a house at the 1600 block of Ashton Street in Allendale. They say during the search 44 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, a Smith & Wesson handgun, digital scales, packing materials, and $408 in cash were found in the home.

Robinson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with CDS.