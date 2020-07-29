Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges the community to ‘End the Silence, Stop the Violence’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers announced their ‘End the Silence, Stop the Violence’ campaign Wednesday morning. They’re reminding people that the minimum reward for tips is $750 with their maximum now being up to $2,000.

“Myself and the entire board of directors made the decision this month along with the Shreveport Police Department to re-up this campaign in response to our increased level of violence,” said President Reed Ebarb, “We can no longer continue to do business as usual in Shreveport while the number of men and women who are killed or wounded by gun violence continues to increase.”

He cites illegal firearms being the contributing factor in a lot of unsolved violent crimes. Ebarb says they’re working diligently with SPD’s Violent Crimes Taskforce SPD. Tips have been up 10% this year and more than 70% since 2018. He says Crime Stoppers wants the community to come forward like never before to make Shreveport safer.

“To those who possess guns who are out there doing the shooting and harming our community I have a message for you. Whether it’s your mother, brother, friend or foe someone will turn you in and you will go to jail,” said Ebarb.

He says they will be aggressively seeking information from those in the community by using billboards, social media and radio to reach out. He’s also asking those with information on any crime to come forward before the next innoscent bystander or child is shot or killed.

“Do your part to end the violence by speaking up. Lives are depending on you. Speak up.”

More than $12,000 has been rewarded for anonymous tips this year.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or by using their app P3tips. The entire process of giving tips and collecting reward money is anonymous.

