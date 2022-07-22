CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager in Caddo Parish was arrested Thursday after detectives say they found child abuse pornography on his devices.

A cyber tip to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes division led to an investigation of the 16-year-old. Detective Thomas Lites says they discovered four files of child sexual abuse material, three of which the teen sent to others. Officials say the teen also asked for and received child sexual abuse material from others online.

He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles with intent to distribute and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be applied.