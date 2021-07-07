Campti man arrested for aiming AR-15 at NPSO deputy released on $32K bond

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Campti man was released on a $32,000 appearance bond late Wednesday morning, after spending the past three days behind bars after he aimed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle activating a laser sight at a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday evening. according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Kristopher Joseph Vidos, 46, of the 100 block of Edenborn Street was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of unlawful use of a laser on a law enforcement officers and one count of resisting arrest by flight, along with traffic charges.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, NPSO deputies spotted a 1995 white Jeep SUV being driven recklessly in Campti. Deputies continued their patrols in the area, and later observed the Jeep parked behind a Campti business.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle quickly drove off, and then suddenly stopped.

The investigating deputy pulled up behind the vehicle and saw the driver suspiciously moving around in the vehicle as if he were attempting to gain possession of a weapon or hiding something.

Firearms retrieved from Joseph Vivos Jeep & RV

Sitting in his patrol unit, the deputy then began to tactically retreat as the driver exited the Jeep aiming an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a laser sight at him.

Vidos then got back in the Jeep and fled the area leading deputies on a brief pursuit to Edenborn Street, where he left the vehicle and entered a camper RV trailer surrounded by tall shrubs and grass.

Additional deputies responded to set up a perimeter of the area and requested the Natchitoches SWAT team. In addition, Louisiana State Police Troop E was contacted.

As SWAT members began to collect information and facts for an operational plan just prior to their deployment response to the scene, the tense situation continued.

A SWAT Team Commander made contact with Vidos by phone, along with the assistance of a parent to initiate a negotiating dialogue to end the standoff peacefully.

As SWAT was preparing to deploy, Vidos peacefully surrendered to deputies at the scene.

SWAT members obtained a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge to search the RV camper, vehicle and premises for evidence, where they seized a cache of firearms including the AR-15 aimed at the deputy, as well as ammunition.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing.