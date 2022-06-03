NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man faces life in prison following his conviction for the 2019 murder of his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Christopher Houston, Jr., 28, was convicted Thursday by a 12-member jury after a two-day trial in the murder of 22-year-old Elonzeya Zeoleah Teal-Houston, who was five months pregnant when she was killed.

A family member found the body of 22-year-old Elonzeya Zeoleah Teal-Houston inside this Campti home on June 3, 2019. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington says prosecutors presented evidence during the trial that Houston choked his pregnant wife, including a video statement in which he described how and why he did it.

Houston also confessed to wrapping his dead wife in a sheet and hiding her in a corner of the bedroom and then driving to Natchitoches to shop for some work boots. He told family members that his wife had gone for a walk and that he did not know her whereabouts.

Her body was later found in the couple’s Campti home by a family member who was searching for her. Christopher Houston came home while detectives were still on the scene processing evidence and speaking with family members.

Investigators say Houston appeared nervous. When they took him in for questioning, they say he confessed within 20 minutes, telling detectives he strangled his pregnant wife during an argument over money and personal issues.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Houston will be sentenced on August 29. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension for the second-degree murder conviction. Feticide has a maximum fifteen-year sentence.