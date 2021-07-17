Candlelight vigil planned for 5-year-old who died after allegedly being set on fire by uncle

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The five-year-old boy who authorities say died when a man set him and a woman on fire earlier this week in St. Mary Parish will be remembered during a candlelight vigil in Verdunville.

The event for little Joshua Hamilton will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at 430 Prairie Road in Verdunville.

Authorities say 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton of Franklin admitted he poured liquid on the child and his girlfriend and then lit them both on fire during an argument with the woman about their relationship ending.

Neighbors told KLFY that they saw the woman running out of the burning home on fire and begging for someone to try and help the child.

Hamilton faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

Anyone who attends is asked to bring a blue balloon which will be released.

