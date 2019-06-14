CAPTURED: Jackson St. murder suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Shreveport’s Queenborough neighborhood.

Cadarius D. Brantley, 29, was taken in custody on Thursday by Shreveport Police.

After questioning, Brantley was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for Second Degree Murder, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule One Narcotics with Intent to Distribute.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday Brantley allegedly drove past a home in the 3600 block of Jackson St. and fired numerous shots.

Investigators said 34-year-old Derek White was standing outside of the home and was hit multiple times.

White was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

