Car abandoned after being fired on in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car was abandoned Saturday evening after shots were fired into it in the Sunset Acres neighborhood in southwest Shreveport.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Lakehurst Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a silver Cadillac that had been riddled with multiple bullets.



Shots fired into the side of a silver Cadillac in Sunset Acres on Dec. 4 (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police say the car appears to have been abandoned, and although the vehicle was found in a residential area, they have found no witnesses.

Police at the scene continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as information becomes available.