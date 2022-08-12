SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries.

Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the typical crime of opportunity police say they are used to seeing, where criminals find unlocked doors in residential areas and take advantage, police say these individuals are smashing windows to steal purses. The thieves are then using the stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

Investigators believe a group of two to three males are committing the burglaries, most of which are happening overnight in areas with larger parking lots. Areas hit include Willis-Knighton North and Pierremont hospitals.

“The individuals responsible for these crimes have targeted those that care for our elderly, our children, and those that are sick and suffering. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify them,” SPD said in a statement.

Shreveport police are asking for the community’s help in identifying these individuals believed to be responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

If you have any tips contact, (318) 673-6955 or submit information anonymously to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.