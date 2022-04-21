NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver lost control, crashing through the wall of an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver crashed through a brick wall of an apartment on the Cottages Apartments on the 1000 block of University Parkway. They responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. to find the driver uninjured. They say the driver told police she lost control of the car.

Officers say no one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.