SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase ended in Mooretown when a stolen car crashed, then caught fire.

Police are investigating the scene in front of the Hampton Inn Shreveport Airport on Monkhouse Dr. after a red Hemi Dodge Charger led police on a chase through the Mooretown neighborhood Sunday night. Officials say the driver tried to turn north onto Monkhouse Dr. and lost control, crashing near the hotel.

According to police, the car burst into flames, and three suspects ran away on foot. The fire set off live rounds inside the vehicle. Officials say one suspect was caught at the Shreveport Regional Airport, another was arrested in the Hampton Inn parking lot, and the third was spotted by an off-duty officer on I-20 and arrested.

A suspect was captured in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn after a high-speed chase (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Burned out car from crash in Mooretown neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Car crashes in front of Shreveport hotel on Monkhouse Dr. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport police investigate after suspect of a high speed chase was captured in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

All three are being taken for questioning by detectives. Police say the car was stolen out of Texas. It is not yet known if the suspects are from Texas or the local area. The airport is federal property, and police say there may be additional charges related to that.

Officers found two guns, half a pound of marijuana, and cash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.