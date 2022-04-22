SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say an SUV stolen from a Pines Road fast-food restaurant early Friday afternoon with an infant inside has been recovered and the child is safe. They have also arrested the person they say stole the car.

According to SPD, the SUV was taken from the Burger King on Pines Road just after 1 p.m. The owner tells KTAL/KMSS he went inside the store and left his eight-month-old cousin inside in the back seat because she had just fallen asleep.

“They did it so quick,” the man said shortly after learning the car had been recovered. “The camera that caught it at Burger King, they said they almost hit a car trying to back out and get away.”

Police quickly got the word out to local agencies to keep an eye out and the vehicle was located a short time later behind the Thrifty Liquor on Walker Road. SPD. Cpl. Chris Bordelon says the child was checked out at the scene and was unharmed and someone was taken into custody.

The man says his SUV was damaged when the thief struck other cars while trying to get away from police, but says he is just glad his cousin is okay.

“I wasn’t worried about the truck, it’s just the baby.”

The man says he will never leave the car with a child inside again, for any length of time.

“I didn’t know Pines Road was that type of neighborhood. I would have never done nothing like that in Cedar Grove, Sunset, or anything like in Shreveport. I’m thinking Pines Road is safe and it ain’t even 1:30 yet. In broad daylight. People are just evil.”

Details on who was arrested and the charges are not yet available.