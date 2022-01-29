SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four juveniles are in custody and three stolen vehicles have been recovered, thanks to the swift action of Shreveport Police’s K-9 Unit.

Saturday morning in the Sunset Acres’ neighborhood, Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in recent carjackings.

The people in the vehicle weren’t having it and led officers on a short-lived chase that came to an abrupt halt when the vehicle crashed. At that point, the vehicle’s four occupants jumped out and took off running. But not for long. The young suspects may have been able to outrun the police, but they were no match for Shreveport Police’s K-9 Unit, which always rises to the task before them.

With the assistance of the K-9 officers, SPD officers handily captured all four suspects; however, the youths’ decision to run was unfortunate, as three of the four suspects are now being treated for injuries sustained from dog bites.

SPD officers were able to locate two vehicles that were taken in carjackings in previous days behind a residence in the 2700 block of Mimosa.

SPD detectives were also able to determine that an additional vehicle involved was located with the assistance of License Plate Readers.

Four vehicles in total have been recovered.

The names of the juveniles will not be released, but the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for all suspects.