WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vivian man facing federal charges for the January 6 Capitol riots has had his case continued again.

Cody Connell, 27, appeared in federal court Tuesday via video where the judge decided to give him and his prosecutors another 90 days to work out a plea deal. This is the second time the judge has granted an extension for Connell and his team to figure out a plea deal.

Connell and his 44-year-old cousin from East Texas, Daniel Adams were taken into federal custody on January 16, 2021, after an anonymous tip led the FBI to investigate Connell’s and Adams’ involvement. Connell posted photos and videos on social media.

The tip mentioned in the affidavit filed by the FBI included a screenshot of a Facebook exchange between Connell and another individual, where he states that he has more videos “of us breaching the Capitol but not gonna post them. We will be back and it will be a lot worse than yesterday!”

Connell is accused of talking about purchasing long-rifle firearms, ammunition, and body armor to return to Washington. He also allegedly “bragged that the only way he would return to Louisiana was in a body bag,” according to multiple federal court documents.

Both Connell and Adams have pleaded not guilty.

Connell and Adams are both charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.