Cash registers taken in latest Southeast Shreveport business break-ins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two more businesses were struck by burglars Monday night, marking at least seven burglaries of local businesses in the Southeast Shreveport area since Friday night.

Hundreds of dollars were taken in the most recent burglaries at Spa Concepts and Flames Mediterranean Restaurant, in the old Zocalo location around the corner in Ashley Ridge. Spa Concepts General Manager Michael Anderson said two cash registers were taken during the burglary. The owner of Flames also reported that a cash register was taken from their store.

Both businesses say they have filed reports with Shreveport police. They are hoping the security footage helps identify suspects.

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Robbery of Spa Concepts in Shreveport on Sept. 13, 2021. (Source: Spa Concepts at Ashley Ridge)

Security cameras captured several people breaking into the G & C Honda dealership on the 2400 block of E 70th Street late Friday night, making off with more than $20,000 of merchandise.

The dealership manager says a police report was filed in that case, as well.

So far, there has been no word of any arrests or suspects identified.