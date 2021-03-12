Cash reward offered for information on RV theft in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information about an RV theft in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, back on March 5, a white 2013 Rushmore RV was stolen from the Hwy 171/Stonewall area.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $1,000 for anonymous tips. Anyone who has information about this theft is urged to contact (318) 872-3956.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the DeSoto Sheriff App, by calling (800) 505-7867, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com/.