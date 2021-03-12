Cash reward offered for information on RV theft in DeSoto Parish

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information about an RV theft in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, back on March 5, a white 2013 Rushmore RV was stolen from the Hwy 171/Stonewall area.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $1,000 for anonymous tips. Anyone who has information about this theft is urged to contact (318) 872-3956.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the DeSoto Sheriff App, by calling (800) 505-7867, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com/.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss