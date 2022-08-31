CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.

CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted the vehicle on LA Highway 169 south of Mooringsport just after 8 a.m. and, after a short chase, made the arrest.

Sprayberry Arrest in CPSO vehicle (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Spraberry arrest (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A multiagency manhunt had been underway since Monday when Spraberry made his escape by stabbing a male guard with a knife he made in prison. He made his way to the intake area located near a front entrance and forced a female guard to let him out of a door leading outside, and fled on foot.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Marshals, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office collaborated to capture Spraberry.

Spraberry and the female companion will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.