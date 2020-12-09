Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring

Cass County Sheriff’s office searching for armed residential burglary suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Department)

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cass County Texas Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Toyota Camry whose driver is suspected of burglarizing homes in Cass County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car’s occupant is a white male and is armed. The vehicle has a dent on the back door on the driver’s side.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 756-7511.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss