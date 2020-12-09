Cass County Sheriff’s office searching for armed residential burglary suspect

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cass County Texas Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Toyota Camry whose driver is suspected of burglarizing homes in Cass County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car’s occupant is a white male and is armed. The vehicle has a dent on the back door on the driver’s side.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 756-7511.