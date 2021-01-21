Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities have seen an increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, there has been a rise in thefts involving catalytic converters, especially from vehicles parked overnight at businesses.

TTPD detectives said thieves are stealing catalytic converters and taking them to metal recyclers where they are able to sell them for a quick profit.

Trucks and SUVs are most often targeted because they sit higher off the ground and provide easier access.

Meanwhile, when victims have to replace the stolen parts it can cost thousands of dollars.

TTPD has some tips on how to help prevent this from happening to you:

Keep your vehicle in a secured area that is well lit when possible.

Add motion-sensor lights to increase security when parking in a driveway.

Consider installing cameras that cover the area your vehicle is parked in and ensure existing cameras are working properly.

Park close to a building entrance or a roadway so your vehicle can easily be seen by officers and others passing by.

TTPD also wants you to remember that the harder you can make it for someone to be around your vehicle without being noticed, the more likely they’ll move on to an easier target.

If you see any suspicious people or activity around unoccupied vehicles, especially at night, please call TTPD on the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line (‪903) 798-3876 or dial ‪911‬.