Caught on camera: $20,000 worth of bikes stolen in Shreveport Honda dealership break-in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Security cameras captured several people breaking in to a Shreveport motorcycle dealership late Friday night, making off with more than $20,000 of merchandise.

It happened at the G & C Honda dealership on the 2400 block of E 70th Street around 11:30 p.m. Dealer manager Jim Synder says they took two dirtbikes.

Synder said he received phone calls about the alarm system triggering and decided to check out the camera footage, which shows several people breaking into the store through one of the front windows. And it all happened in under 50 seconds.

Snyder says the business had been in that area for the past 21 years, and there have only three burglaries within that time frame.

Synder says he has filed a police report. Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.