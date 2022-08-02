Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video from a Fourth of July burglary of a Shreveport Carvana dealership in hopes of identifying suspects.

The video captured at the Carvana on Grimmitt Drive shows an unidentified man help himself to an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water. The man makes multiple trips, sometimes running to load up the stolen items into his SUV.

According to police, the man had two helpers. One appears in the video, but and the other remains in the backseat of the SUV. The car is described as a 2008 GMC Envoy with a Louisiana tag that reads 105FHS.

Anyone who may have information about who these people might be or about the crime is asked to call 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.