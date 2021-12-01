Caught on camera: Flare shot from car sets curtains ablaze in Bossier City children’s bedroom

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle and whoever was inside it that drove by a home and shot a flare gun through a children’s bedroom window, setting the curtains on fire.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, an investigation began just before 2 a.m. on October 24 after curtains caught fire at a home in the 2000 block of Rodney Street.

After reviewing the home’s security camera footage, investigators determined that a passing vehicle fired what appears to be a flare gun through a bedroom window. The projectile created a golfball-sized hole in the window and caused the curtains to catch fire.

Police believe the vehicle could be a white, later model Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. All tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss