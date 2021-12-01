Caught on camera: Flare shot from car sets curtains ablaze in Bossier City children’s bedroom

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle and whoever was inside it that drove by a home and shot a flare gun through a children’s bedroom window, setting the curtains on fire.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, an investigation began just before 2 a.m. on October 24 after curtains caught fire at a home in the 2000 block of Rodney Street.

After reviewing the home’s security camera footage, investigators determined that a passing vehicle fired what appears to be a flare gun through a bedroom window. The projectile created a golfball-sized hole in the window and caused the curtains to catch fire.

Police believe the vehicle could be a white, later model Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. All tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.