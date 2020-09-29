Caught on camera: Help Shreveport police find smiling business burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary, which occurred in the 2900 block of Bert Kouns on September 17, 2020.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspect from the business and released still shots of the suspect extracted from the video to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-146040 with your tip.

