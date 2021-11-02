CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD asks for help identifying ATM burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera breaking into an ATM over the weekend.

The two men allegedly attempted to break into a local bank ATM on October 28. The ATM was located in the 300 block of Market Street.

The burglars reportedly caused moderate damage to the location.

Anybody with any information on this incident or these individuals are encouraged to contact SPD at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.