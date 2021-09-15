Caught on camera: SPD asks help in identifying two men in warehouse theft video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for two men who were captured on surveillance video stealing items inside a warehouse in the Hollywood area of town.

On Sept. 9, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a theft in the 500 block of West 62nd Street.

As part of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the scene, which depicted two unknown males inside the warehouse taking several items of value.

Police are asking anyone who can identify these individuals to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #21-121546

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!