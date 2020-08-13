CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect burglarizing vehicle in Shrevport’s Shreve Island neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect that is accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the Shreve Island neighborhood.

According to SPD, the burglary happened in the 800 block of Natchez Street on August 6.

Investigators were able to get surveillance of the suspect from the residence and released screenshots of the suspect from the footage to the public hoping that someone would recognize him.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-123443 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.