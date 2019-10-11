Caught on camera: Suspect sought in S. Highland car burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video of a possible suspect in the burglary of a vehicle over the weekend in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood.

Shreveport police say it happened Saturday, October 5 in the 4400 block of Richmond Avenue. They did not specify what, if anything, was taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with a tip on the identity of the man seen in the video is urged to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

