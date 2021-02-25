Caught on camera: Two people linked to car theft outside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are searching for two people who were caught on camera allegedly stealing a taxi outside of a Shreveport business.

The car theft happened back on Jan. 15 in the 4900 block of Mansfield Rd.

Surveillance video showed the two men get into the taxi and drive away.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone who can identify these people is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD#21-006979 with your tip.