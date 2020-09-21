Caught on camera: Woman wanted for theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize this woman accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in West Shreveport.

The theft happened on Sept. 13 in the 6200 block of Westport Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white female enter the store and take items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-144291 with your tip.

