Caught on camera: Women place stolen items in their undergarments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two women who were caught on camera placing stolen merchandise in their undergarments.

The theft happened on Feb. 28 at the Old Navy in the 6600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed two black females enter the store, place items under their clothes and leave the store without paying.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about the identities of these women is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-034193 with your tip.

