Caught on video: Two white males setting two plants on fire at local restaurant

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two white males wanted for arson.

Saturday, the two were seen on video surveillance setting fire to two plants in front of Monjuni’s located at 2151 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Property Crimes Division along with the Bossier City Fire Department are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects pictured.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!