Cedar Grove homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on December 21 was captured in Fort Worth, Texas.

Quinton Peace, 22 was wanted for the murder of Chavez Parker that took place at 7210 Bernstein Ave. Parker was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Linwood Homes Apartments. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Fort Worth police, Peace was taken into custody Saturday at an apartment complex on South Riverside Drive by the FWPD officers and members of the department’s fugitive unit on an investigation call.