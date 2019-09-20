Center Point Police identifies man wanted in Aggravated Robbery

CENTER, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Center Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit has identified the suspect in reference to an Aggravated Robbery Thursday, September 19.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. 23-year-old, Jonathan Vidal- Delacruz entered K&S Food Mart, located at 462 State Highway 7 East, and attempted to fire a 9 mm semi-auto pistol at the owner of the business.

Detectives say the weapon malfunctioned. Delacruz then chambered another live round into the weapon and pointed it at the victim, demanding cash from the register.

The victim complied and Delacruz reportedly left the store.

(Photo: Center Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit)

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence of the suspect and located Delacruz along with evidentiary items used in the crime.

Delacruz has been taken into custody.

Delacruz is being charged with Violation of Probation Warrant, Original charge Burglary, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice (M-A). Two First Degree felonies of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Capital Murder.

The Street Crimes Unit is currently working with The Department of Homeland Security.

Delacruz is also being held on an Immigration Detainer and will face Federal charges of Alien in Possession of Firearm and Re-entry after Deportation offenses.

The Police Department would like to thank the Shelby County Sherriff’s Department and The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers for their assistance and vital roles in the search warrant execution and apprehension of the suspect.