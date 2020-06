LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An antique chalice was stolen from Our Lady of Wisdom, the Catholic Church on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, two days after Easter. The church wants it back. News 10’s Mark Rigsby tells us the chalice has deep sentimental value.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.