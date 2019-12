Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalized again

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a visitor eats lunch in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee that is surrounded by fencing and a No Trespassing sign in Charlottesville, Va. The Confederate statue that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump.”

News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with “This is Racist.”

Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.

White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly. The city’s effort to remove the statue have been prevented by a judge amid ongoing litigation.

The statue has been vandalized several times previously.

