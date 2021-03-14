Cheerleader mom charged with faking nudes of daughter’s squad to get them kicked off

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NBC News) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple harassment charges for allegedly creating deepfake images and videos and using them to anonymously cyberbully her daughter’s cheer squad, according to authorities in Bucks County, Pa.

In charging documents, the Hilltown Township Police Department allege that 50-year-old Raffaela Spone Ra harassed several of the staff and members of the Victory Vipers cheer squad in Doylestown.

After the first victim came forward alleging cyber harassment, several others came forward too, police said, and at least one victim received a message encouraging suicide.

Spone allegedly created digitally manipulated images and videos — known as deepfakes — that falsely showed her daughter’s teammates drinking, vaping, and posing nude, all activities that would get them kicked off the squad.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told NBC News on Sunday that the use of deepfake images was “one of the more disturbing aspects of this case, because it would seem to me this technology is available to anyone.”

“I don’t know mechanically how she was able to do it, but I can tell you that she’s an ordinary citizen — I don’t know that she has any more technological proficiency than your neighbor down the street,” Weintraub said.

“It was an unsophisticated attempt, but nevertheless it was successful,” Weintraub said.

Police wrote that they identified Spone by searching the phone numbers that anonymously sent the bullying text messages to several cheer squad members. The numbers belonged to a smartphone app called Pinger, which allows users to send text messages…By Tom Fitzsimmons