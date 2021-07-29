Child dead after drive-by shooting in Minden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The peak of our Summer 2021 heatwave will arrive today and continue through the weekend. Breathe a sigh of relief, a much-needed and friendly cold front will drop our temperatures and humidity for much of next week.

If you have a hankering to do some work in the yard or be outside today, do it before 10 a.m. Temperatures will briefly be in the 70s in the hour after sunrise, but the thermometer will be blasting off after that. We could be in the mid-90s by noon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. High humidity will bring heat index or 'feels like' temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees, and I think there's a chance we could wind up in that 110-112 degree range. Try to limit your outdoor activities, and be sure to check on your relatives, friends, and pets.