Child porn investigation lands two NWLA men in jail

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men from northwest Louisiana been jailed on child pornography charges.

James Milford Button, 47, of Haughton, and Mitchel Solice, 58 of Shreveport, were arrested following a joint investigation by multiple agencies including the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday Button was booked into the Bossier Parish Jail on 30 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of 13 (distribution) and 4 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile (possession).

On Thursday Solice was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of Pornography Involving a Juvenile (possession).

The Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI assisted with the investigation.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “I continue my steadfast commitment to protecting our children from sexual exploitation. My office and I will continue to use all the resources possible to bring child predators to justice.”

The press secretary for Jeff Landry’s office says the number of child pornography cases have increased since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed an increase of about two-hundred percent in our sexual predator cases since the pandemic. There’s a lot more people online now as a result of the COVID-19 situation,” said Cory Dennis, Press Secretary Office of Attorney General.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.