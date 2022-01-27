MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a church burglary stole a patrol car while he was sitting in the back of the car in handcuffs.

Police say they were responding to a call for a robbery in progress at Grange Hall Church at 4813 Highway 43 South in Marshall, where they identified 27-year-old Joshua Braley of Henderson as the burglary suspect. According to police, he was placed under arrest for burglary of a building, handcuffed, and placed in the patrol car.

During their investigation, Braley broke the partition in the “caged area” of the vehicle, gaining access to the driver’s seat and multiple firearms, and drove off in the police cruiser.

The stolen unit was tracked to the 2600 block of Lake Street in Marshall by HSCO dispatch but Braley had already fled on foot. Police say a multi-agency search team made up of HSCO, Marshall PD, and Texas Department of Public Safety established what police called “an aggressive perimeter”, and found Braley.

He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and is awaiting charges.