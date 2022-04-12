SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a Circle K may face charges as an adult, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

Omarion Goodwin, 17, had a hearing Monday in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court for his trial in the attempted murder of Taylon Brown. Brown was shot in the Circle K gas station on the 6300 block of Jefferson-Page Rd. on April 6.

Goodwin could be tried as an adult under Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305. The provision allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction over certain juvenile offenders if they are 15 or older and transferred to District Court.

He was remanded to the parish juvenile detention center without bond on April 7.