City Council votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Shreveport’s City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The new penalty will be a $50 fine. Council members Tabatha Taylor (D-Dist. A) and John Nickelson (R-Dist. C) spearheaded the ordinance, which had the support of Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Taylor said there are several people who are in the criminal system who were arrested for small amounts, and it has ruined their lives.

She said the old laws have affected veterans, as well as the mental health and poor communities, and have been particularly hard on the minority community.

Taylor asked, “Do we want to ruin somebody’s life over this?