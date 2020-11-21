Clautierville woman facing multiple charges after traffic stop goes south

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Cloutierville woman is in a whole world of hurt after a traffic stop went rapidly south leading the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the confiscation of dangerous recreational pharmaceuticals.

Cayla Carter, 42, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Wednesday after a traffic stop on Main Street (Louisiana Highway 495) in Cloutierville, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Around 3:15 Wednesday, NPSO deputies stopped a 2018 Nissan Sentra in the 200 block of Main Street for a traffic violation. Deputies identified the driver as Carter, who had a passenger in the vehicle

When they checked on the vehicle, they learned the Nissan was registered to a rental agency, and upon calling that agency, they learned the vehicle had been rented back in April and never returned, so was reported stolen to Natchitoches police detectives. .

The Nissan had heavy damage to the front and rear and had been observed in the Cloutierville area for several months. As they detained Carter and her passenger, deputies smelled a marijuana smoke odor wafting from inside the Nissan.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered what was suspected methamphetamine and suspected synthetic marijuana.

Carter stepped up and said all the drugs in the car belonged to her.

As the investigation progressed, deputies developed additional information of illegal narcotics activity occurring inside Carter’s residence at 293 Main Street and that just prior to the stop, Carter pulled into the yard.

At that point, NPSO deputies requested assistance from Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents who responded to the scene, along with Natchitoches Police detectives.

At the scene, Task Force agents arrived were briefed on the stop and other facts in the investigation. They obtained a warrant to search

Drug Task Force Agents obtained a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge to search the residence and premises for any illegal narcotics, or weapons pertaining to the investigation.

Which is what they found, and then some.- during their search, deputies and task force agents seized approximately 3.7 ounces of suspected synthetic marijuana (Mojo) with a potential street value of approximately $1025, weighing scales and drug paraphernalia commonly used for the consumption of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies said during the execution of the search warrant, Carter again stated all of the drugs even in the house belonged to her.

Following her arrest, Carter, 42, was booked into the NPDC on one count of possession of CDS 1 synthetic marijuana; one count of possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute; one count of possession of possession of CDS II methamphetamine; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of unauthorized use of a moveable. Along with traffic charges.

NMJDTF agents say other arrests are possible as the investigation moves forward.

While the seized narcotics will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis, the rental agency that owns the vehicle requested a wrecker to come pick up the Nissan and store it for the present.

NPSO Deputies, Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents, and Natchitoches Police were all involved in the investigation and arrest.