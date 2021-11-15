Clerk fatally shoots man at Bossier City Circle K; police investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a clerk fatally shot a man during an attempted armed robbery at a Bossier City convenience store early Sunday morning.
It happened at the Circle K on Airline Drive just south of I-220 around 2 a.m.
Police would not confirm whether the clerk was armed or shot the man with his own weapon. No names have been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
