Community comes together to try to end gun violence with ‘Prayer Walk’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport pastor is encouraging citizens to put down the guns and take a walk of faith to end gun violence.

Over a dozen people came together at the curbside of Midway Baptist Church Sunday to stand on their faith that spreading awareness to gun violence will soon bring an end to the senseless act.

Pastor and event coordinator Donzell Hughes said although they are just walking, it’s a positive move in the right direction for change.

“It has to be somewhat of an alternative to the violence.”

The deaths of innocent bystanders has hit close to home for Hughes.

“I’ve personally have had relatives to die by violence and to be killed for no reason at all basically, so yeah it hits home for me as well.”

Since the Prayer Walk started in February of 2019, it has captured the attention of other local churches and leaders, like Pastor Carl Scott.

“We feel like guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” said Scott.

The goal of the organization is to shape the lives of young men and women through communication instead of conflict..

“The type of people that don’t result in violence in a sense when someone wrongs us or things of that nature. that’s what this is about. supporting this ‘stop the violence stop the killing movement,’ because we want people to live and not die.”

The group marched around the neighborhood spreading the importance putting an end to gun violence. The march ended at Saint Rest Baptist Church. Hughes said his overall focus for the Prayer Walk is to let others know they aren’t alone.

“I want them to take away that somebody cares. somebody cares about the community, somebody cares about the neighborhood, we are concerned about the citizens of shreveport, bossier, and surrounding areas and that you’re not alone and somebody really cares about what you are going through.”

