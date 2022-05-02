SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hurting community took to the streets Monday to show support for the family of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, who was struck by a stray bullet Sunday while inside her South Highlands home.

Landry Anglin, 13, was in 8th grade at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport. (Source: Caddo Middle Maget)

“The words can’t describe the pain that we’re all going through as a family. Like her mama said this isn’t real. We don’t think this is real,” said Landry’s father, Bobby Anglin.

Shreveport police believe the shots were fired between multiple vehicles chasing each other along Erie Street. One of those bullets made its way into Anglin’s home in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

She died less than 90 minutes later at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

“When such an event occurs anywhere in our community it’s heartfelt. It’s hurtful,” Police Chief Wayne Smith said.

Chief Smith said residents in the area have Ring cameras that are connected to the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

“Investigators immediately responded upon receiving the call and they have worked tirelessly around the clock. Evidence is being developed and I am quite confident that in due time those that are responsible will be brought to justice.”

Starting on Ockley and Fairfield with signs saying, “Save Shreveport,” community members walked to Delaware and Fairfield in Landry’s memory on Monday evening.

“If this is something to raise awareness for the neighborhood, then I’d like to be of raising awareness for the neighborhood,” Landry’s father said. “Not just because it was my daughter but anybody that could be in this kind of predicament.”

“She was, always seemed to be, when she was younger, she was daddy’s girl and we’ve always had a really good bond like that and she’ll be missed very much by many people.”

Shreveport police say the gunmen are still at large.

Shreveport police say Anglin’s death marks the 21st homicide so far this year in Caddo Parish.